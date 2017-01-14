So a couple of months ago my friend @metacoleman_ called me up exclaiming that tickets to Paris were crazy good so we should book right then for a trip to @maisonetobjet and @iloveplaytime. So of course I said YES to my very favorite city in the world! and promptly purchased tickets. Our friend @sarahjanestudios also decided to join in on the fun. As did Jon, my brother and little sister, so… 🎉. With less than a week before I leave I still can hardly believe it. It’s nippy there so I’m looking to stay cozy, dreaming of this Shearling Gabba coat and the Victoria boot from Toast and this incredible bag by Atlas Supply Co & am starting to pack my suitcase. In reality my Paris wardrobe will pretty much just be black all over (and I wish I looked this cool irl) but I am so excited to say that I WILL in fact be taking this bag with me! I’m so thrilled because it’s a perfect work backpack – I can even bring my watercolors with me and my camera without any problems. So I’m hoping to have more watercolor sketches of Paris to share with you guys later!
Here are some additional dream items I’d LOVE to put in my suitcase for a cozy winter time in the city of love:
this oversize hand bag
I have a soft spot for plaids right now
love the playful yet sophisticated nature of this blouse
this snuggly top has me wanting to cuddle
these oversized leather trousers look so fun
this wool coat also look so fun and warm
love these boots for a more dressy event
this simple wool jumper looks small enough to pack light but still cozy
cozy but not bulky socks
sweetest pom hat
this faux fur wrap
and these dreamy gloves
I’d also love any suggestions of things I just can’t miss? I’ve been to Paris twice and have done all the museums, and tourist sites, now I need more insider tips. I’d love to hear from you! Eeeeep I’m getting so excited.
2016 Was a lovely year full of ups and full of downs. It’s been a journey I’ve been grateful to be a part of and sharing it all with you makes it all the more sweeter. Here a few of the highlights from our past year from posts on Instagram. This year was the official opening of my doll shop merrileeliddiarshop.com and it’s been a magical journey. I also had a lovely time collaborating with many different companies such as ZARA’s Boxes with a Past campaign, and it was such a treat to do a trick-or-treat costume story for Better Homes and Gardens this year. The release of my Mer’s Fairy Friends board books with Gibbs Smith was also a big highlight. Can’t wait to share all the fun things in store for 2017. Still making a few goals that both include simplifying and slowing down while also making my efforts really pack a punch. Worker smarter if you will.
So with a fond farewell to 2016, we say a big Happy New Year and embrace 2017!!
xo
Mer
Miss Milla and I made a simple sparkle star crown just in time to ring in the New Year!
We took our cardboard reindeer idea and run with it. This time by turning a smaller gift box into a reindeer toy! It’s so easy to create, making it the perfect last-minute way to spruce up your gift giving game.
Download the template to make your own reindeer gift box.
Trace and cut out shape from cardboard and then adhere to box. Paint on fur patterns, eyes and antlers.
The Christmas season came so fast here at the Banister House.
With dolls going out to good girls and boys, we’ve barely had time to craft and create in our usual manner. but we did manage to pull together Mr. Reindeer who the kids have grown very fond of.
It was such a treat (or should I say trick-or-treat ;)) to create a series of simple DIY costumes for you in this month’s special Halloween edition of Better Homes and Gardens. This little unicorn riding princess is a fav and an off shoot of my llama costume from last year and follows the same basic construction idea.
I’m a big fan of birds as well and thought a blue bird made with lots of paper scallops would be so fun!
I’m also a big fan of classic Halloween costumes such as a simple witch and clown. These trick-or-treaters are so easy to make! I love that these mabo pj’s are the perfect clown costume starter.
Let your little start shine, literally, on halloween night with an LED marquee lit star head piece. How perfect would this be for a school play as well?
Find templates and instrux for all of these in the 2016 halloween edition of BHG on newsstands now.
costumes by Merrilee Liddiard
photography by Nicole Gerulat
I’m so excited to share a more in depth look at my Fairy Friends books? If you’re familiar with my fairy friends nature paper dolls, which you can download and decorate here, you’ll see where this series started to take flight. I loved using nature to transport these little sprites into the very real and magnificent world of nature. I knew there were stories for them that had to be created, and when Gibbs Smith (publisher to all things BabyLit) contacted me about just such an idea the Fairy Friends book journey began. These hard book primers teach kids the basics of counting, opposites, colors, and seasons through floral collages intertwined with whimsical illustrations. Do you have your set yet? They are available wherever books are sold online and in a bookstore near you. I’d love to know which is your favorite!? We have a hard time deciding over here. Amelia has memorized Opposites and Counting but also loves seeing the fairies travel through Seasons and always wants to share what Color of fairy she wants to be! (which changes almost each read)
And speaking of COLORS, Let’s start here! Sunny fairy is yellow like a canary; Violet fairy is purple like a floral ring; Armanth fairy is pink like roses; Persimmon fairy is orange like a monarch. And so much more!
And after seeing so many lovely colors in nature, the reader is prompted to ask, “what color of fairy would you be?”. I loved hearing the answer to this question at my book release party! The kids were so eager to share! My favorite was the little girl who answered “gray”. Now I def need to illustrate a gray fairy.
My good friend, and Playful book Stylist, Meta Coleman and I put on an enchanted Fairy Tea Party for our little ones in honor of my Fairy Friends book series out this week!
It was filled with giant paper mache flowers, delicious cake and cupcakes, book reading, fairy doll friends and lots of costumed fairy fun!
I had the amazing Dolce Bella by Erin make this delicious cake and I grabbed some wild flowers and berries together and Meta decorated it. It was just as delicious as it was lovely to look at.
Each girl had a fairy doll go along with her fairy costume color, blue, pink and yellow. And if you’re interested in Fairy Dolls to go along with your fairies and books, you can find them in my shop here!
We had such an enchanting time and can’t wait to share more photos and tutorials for the flowers and costumes. More to come!
Catch us on Studio 5 today as well where I do a brief walk through on the wings as well as team up with Gibbs Smith books for a Fairy Friends book giveaway. Don’t miss it!
On Milla: Hand Dyed Dress by Neve and Hawk; On Maja: Red and White Smock Dress by Shop Arq; On Julia: Ivory Linen Pinafore by Wren and James
Photos by Shannon Weight Photography