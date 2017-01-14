What to Wear to Paris in the Winter

So a couple of months ago my friend @metacoleman_ called me up exclaiming that tickets to Paris were crazy good so we should book right then for a trip to @maisonetobjet and @iloveplaytime. So of course I said YES to my very favorite city in the world! and promptly purchased tickets. Our friend @sarahjanestudios also decided to join in on the fun. As did Jon, my brother and little sister, so… 🎉. With less than a week before I leave I still can hardly believe it. It’s nippy there so I’m looking to stay cozy, dreaming of this Shearling Gabba coat and the Victoria boot from Toast and this incredible bag by Atlas Supply Co & am starting to pack my suitcase. In reality my Paris wardrobe will pretty much just be black all over (and I wish I looked this cool irl) but I am so excited to say that I WILL in fact be taking this bag with me! I’m so thrilled because it’s a perfect work backpack – I can even bring my watercolors with me and my camera without any problems. So I’m hoping to have more watercolor sketches of Paris to share with you guys later!

Here are some additional dream items I’d LOVE to put in my suitcase for a cozy winter time in the city of love:

this oversize hand bag

I have a soft spot for plaids right now

love the playful yet sophisticated nature of this blouse

this snuggly top has me wanting to cuddle

these oversized leather trousers look so fun

this wool coat also look so fun and warm

love these boots for a more dressy event

this simple wool jumper looks small enough to pack light but still cozy

cozy but not bulky socks

sweetest pom hat

this faux fur wrap

and these dreamy gloves

I’d also love any suggestions of things I just can’t miss? I’ve been to Paris twice and have done all the museums, and tourist sites, now I need more insider tips. I’d love to hear from you! Eeeeep I’m getting so excited.